Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,160 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,240.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Kelsey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,556 shares of company stock worth $303,109 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. B. Riley downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of GVA opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.30. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $789.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

