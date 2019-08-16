GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GPX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.83. 32,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,481. The firm has a market cap of $220.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.01 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GPX. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,297,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 157,483 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,168,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

