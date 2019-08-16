GoldMint Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $640,713.00 and $310.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003233 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00268099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.01319877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022581 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00095265 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

