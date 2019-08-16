Goldman Sachs Group Trims Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Target Price to GBX 7,200

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,200 ($94.08) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

SPX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 8,400 ($109.76) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,570 ($85.85) to GBX 8,540 ($111.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,578.18 ($99.02).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX opened at GBX 7,690 ($100.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,731.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,984.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) by GBX (5.20) (($0.07)). On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 26635.0006104 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,250 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,090 ($105.71) per share, for a total transaction of £101,125 ($132,137.72).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.