Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.32 ($17.82).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of AOX opened at €14.40 ($16.74) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.