Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a reduce rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,104.64 ($14.43).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 946 ($12.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 959.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 917.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

