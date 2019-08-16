Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a reduce rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,104.64 ($14.43).
Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 946 ($12.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 959.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 917.03.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.
See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.