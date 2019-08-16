Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 59 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 59 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 52 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 58 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 52 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 55.47.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.