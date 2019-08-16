Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.76 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. 5,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $789.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

