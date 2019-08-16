Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.78 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%.
GOGL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $777.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
GOGL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
