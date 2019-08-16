Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.78 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

GOGL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $777.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

GOGL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

