Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

GLUU stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,033. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $646.25 million, a P/E ratio of -56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $56,262,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,268,064 shares of company stock valued at $56,322,745. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,230 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 4.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

