Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Globant had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GLOB traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 42.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

