Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 89,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

GWRS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.51 million and a P/E ratio of 77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 193.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 499,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 112,787 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

