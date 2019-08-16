Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to announce $3.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Global Partners reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full-year sales of $12.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $13.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $14.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Partners.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

GLP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $644.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 119.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth $99,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth $205,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth $286,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

