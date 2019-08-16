Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.71. Glacier Media shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 11,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2.24.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.26 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

