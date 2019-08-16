GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

