Gexan (GEX) Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Gexan has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $85,794.00 and approximately $102,970.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00902111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00028448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00244487 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002380 BTC.

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,066,740 coins and its circulating supply is 848,266 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

