GET Protocol (GET) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $3,452.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.09 or 0.04904233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047936 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000940 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

GET Protocol is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

