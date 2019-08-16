Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,162. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $248.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 5,328.80%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 1,102,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Geron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,167,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Geron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 76,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

