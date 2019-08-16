Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,162. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $248.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 1,102,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Geron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,167,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Geron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 76,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.