Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,465.34

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,465.34 and traded as high as $2,518.00. Genus shares last traded at $2,496.00, with a volume of 12,775 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genus in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,743 ($35.84).

Get Genus alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,616.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,465.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.44.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.