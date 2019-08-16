GenTrust LLC Sells 702 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

