GenTrust LLC Sells 55,135 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,135 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 14.8% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $91,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,335,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,810,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.71. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

