GenTrust LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.28. 79,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,587. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.