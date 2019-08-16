GenTrust LLC Has $6.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $147.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,515,564. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

