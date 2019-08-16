GenTrust LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 824,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,687,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

