GenTrust LLC Has $14.10 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.21. 17,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $91.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

