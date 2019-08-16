Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Genprex stock remained flat at $$0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,448. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Genprex has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Genprex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Noble Financial began coverage on Genprex in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

