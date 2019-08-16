GenesisX (XGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $86,807.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $86,807.00 and $2,405.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000216 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,526,312 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

