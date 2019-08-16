General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.94

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 364860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.9% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 377.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

