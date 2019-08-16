General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,386,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $298,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 183,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 254,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Lau Associates LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 178,821,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,791,336. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 749,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

