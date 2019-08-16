GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) & Endava (OTCMKTS:DAVA) Head-To-Head Analysis

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of GEMALTO NV/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A Endava 9.59% 30.34% 20.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GEMALTO NV/S and Endava, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Endava 0 5 2 0 2.29

Endava has a consensus price target of $30.88, indicating a potential downside of 11.43%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.32 $72.13 million N/A N/A Endava $293.10 million 6.31 $25.55 million $0.71 49.10

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than Endava.

Summary

Endava beats GEMALTO NV/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

