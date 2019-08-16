GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GDI has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$30.50 target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$26.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$28.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$17.37 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The company has a market cap of $615.87 million and a P/E ratio of 47.98.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

