Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.28

Shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and traded as high as $31.20. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 2,510 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on GZPFY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

