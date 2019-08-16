Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

GLPI opened at $37.06 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 109,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 39,967 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 128,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 387,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

