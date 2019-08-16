GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLPG. Nomura lifted their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $140.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $121.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.45.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,485. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -260.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.11. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $191.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,422,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

