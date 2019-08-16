G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFSZY. Barclays upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

GFSZY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. G4S/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

