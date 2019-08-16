G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.70). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09).

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

GTHX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.23. 419,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.66. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after acquiring an additional 530,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,577,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,814,000 after buying an additional 361,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after buying an additional 310,614 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,505,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

