FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) Raised by National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nevada Copper in a research report issued on Sunday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.06 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.