Fusion (FSN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.36 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00007858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. Fusion has a market capitalization of $26.93 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,122,973 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Liquid, Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

