Function X (FX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $562,219.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Function X has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $22.39 million and $562,219.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00028178 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00145036 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003973 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,361.77 or 1.00531722 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000442 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00030108 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,489,498 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

