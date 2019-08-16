Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshii from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE FRII traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.52. 8,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,285. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37. Freshii has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$5.09. The company has a market cap of $83.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.89.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 21, 2019, the company operated 439 restaurants in 16 countries worldwide.

