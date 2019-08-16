Frank J. Fertitta III Acquires 233,500 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Director Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 233,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,354,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RRR stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 44,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,778,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $14,052,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,883,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,862,000 after buying an additional 593,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 875,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 484,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

