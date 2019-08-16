Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,802,200 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 13,475,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 33.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Martin Frey acquired 5,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,406 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,698 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,744,558 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,935 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,553,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 325,317 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 273,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,111,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FOSL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. Fossil Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $503.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fossil Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

