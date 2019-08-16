Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foresight Energy Partners LP is a producer and marketer of thermal coal. It operates four underground mining complexes, all in the Illinois Basin region of the United States. The Company’s mining complexes consist of: Williamson Energy, LLC, Sugar Camp Energy, LLC, Hillsboro Energy, LLC and Macoupin Energy, LLC. It markets and sells its coal to a diverse customer base including electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern United States, as well as the seaborne thermal coal market. Foresight Energy Partners LP is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Foresight Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Foresight Energy stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.44. Foresight Energy has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $226.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foresight Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Energy stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,087 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

