Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,761 shares of company stock worth $16,182,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

KO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. 218,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,256,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

