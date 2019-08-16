Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 19.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 66.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 427,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 170,552 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1,530.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 513,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $184,074.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,551.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,371 shares of company stock worth $2,424,707. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,962. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

