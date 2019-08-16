Forbes J M & Co. LLP Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $264,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 774,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.46. 94,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,147. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,801 shares of company stock worth $6,301,684. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.