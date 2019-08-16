Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 16,870 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,451 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 885,102 shares of company stock worth $71,110,429. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $84.73. 1,376,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,404. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

