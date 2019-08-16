Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Fluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fluent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.92.

FLNT opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $240.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Fluent had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $99,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluent by 53.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 968,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluent by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 48,015 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 13.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 832,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fluent by 186.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fluent by 318.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 524,296 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

