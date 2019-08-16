Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.