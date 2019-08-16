Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Flotek Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE FTK opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.00.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director David Nierenberg purchased 187,500 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,772 shares in the company, valued at $367,295.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 420,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,616. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 1,558.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,218,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 681,679 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 1,440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 385,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 288,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

